‘Wee bit expensive’ but ‘relief’ cat allowed

Dunedin woman Emily Dixon’s beloved 11-year-old cat, Nala. PHOTO: EMILY DIXON

For a Dunedin renter and cat owner, the introduction of a pet bond has lifted a large weight off her shoulders — despite the price.

On December 1, new rules came in force which meant landlords could only reject a tenant having a pet on reasonable grounds. However, they would be able to charge a rent bond of up to two weeks’ rent.

Since the changes came into effect, over 1700 bonds have been lodged.

Dunedin woman Emily Dixon and her 11-year-old cat, Nala, will be moving into a new rental property in the next week or so, which will be the first time Ms Dixon has had to pay a pet bond.

She paid $1000 for the bond — two weeks of rent.

"Even though it’s a wee bit expensive, it’s a relief: I can actually have my cat here and don’t have to worry about anything."

Over the past 11 years she has had Nala, it was always a struggle to find a property that would allow her to keep her cat.

She knew many other pet owners who had to just simply lie and hide their pet when it was time for an inspection.

"I was just getting sick of taking her around, and I felt bad for her, because she’s starting to get a bit old now — I just want her to be able to enjoy the house."

Ms Dixon said she was lucky to have only one animal — if she had several pets she would have to pay another $1000 each.

She felt for people who needed to pay for multiple animals.

Otago Property Investors Association vice-president, property manager and landlord Kathryn Seque-Roche said she had been surprised with how quickly pet bonds had taken off.

So far, she had not heard complaints from any landlords.

"I’ve actually got a property for rent at the moment, and I had quite a few people turn up to the open home in the weekend and ask about keeping dogs — it’s really good to see ... it’s obviously encouraging more renters to keep pets, so that’s all positive."

Being able to require a bond and professional carpet cleaning had given landlords more confidence.

"It means we can get that insurance that pet hair in particular will get cleaned off that carpet properly, because that’s a big issue for new people moving in that may be allergic."

However, she said pet bonds needed watching in 12 months time when a lot of leases would roll over.

She hoped not many issues would go to the Tenancy Tribunal in relation to pet damage.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka said 1708 pet bonds had been lodged since the changes to tenancy rules had taken affect last December.

Before the reforms, Mr Bishop said many landlords were unwilling to consider tenants with animals at all.

Tenancy Services has updated its guidance and forms to reflect the changes, and allows pet bonds to be lodged, topped up and refunded, alongside general tenancy bonds.

