Longstanding Dunedin painting company on market

They probably did not have a cake big enough for all the candles.

Wrens Painting and Decorating Services in Dunedin has just celebrated its 130th birthday, but new pastures await as the business is on the market — for the first time in its history.

Shareholder Richard Daniell said the business was in good heart and he was looking forward to continuing on.

The business was first started in January 1896 by James Wren, who started out as a painter and decorator.

It grew and a small retail outlet was established in Stafford St.

The company was taken over by the founder’s sons, Percy and Chris Wren, in 1920. In 1928 Chris died and Percy took over its running.

Initially, Alex, Percy’s son, was employed but he was killed in action in World War 2.

Percy’s second son, Jim Wren, then entered the family business. He spent 46 years with Wrens until his retirement in 1988.

The company was bought by Stewart Driver and Alan Dunbar. This partnership continued until 2003 when Mr Dunbar retired, followed two years later by Mr Driver.

The company is now owned by Richard Daniell, Brian Black and Blair Mitchell, with the head office in Carroll St.

Celebrating 130 years of Wrens are (from left) shareholder Blair Mitchell, majority owner Richard Daniell and shareholder Brian Black. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Mr Daniell said the business had a steady staff of 33 and still did what it always had — painting, wallpapering, along with solid plastering and tiling.

There had been plenty of ups and downs over the years.

"Obviously the global financial crisis time in 2009 was a bit of a difficult period, and Covid again was a difficult period.

"But we survived two world wars and a Great Depression, so there is probably always a little bit to worry about."

The company used to have a branch in Christchurch after the Canterbury earthquakes and a business in Central Otago, but was now just in Dunedin, with a couple of people based out of Balclutha.

The shareholders were looking to sell to the market. For more than 80 years the company was in family hands and then was purchased by people who worked in the business.

Mr Daniell, 60, the majority owner, said for health reasons he was looking to sell the business. He had been with Wrens for more than 20 years.

His co-owner, Blair Mitchell, had started his apprenticeship at the firm when he was 16 and at 52 was still there.

The company had got to the stage it was well into the generations of families it had helped out.