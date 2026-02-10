Quick response to burning tractor

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff attend a tractor fire above Concord, in Dunedin, which sent large plumes of thick black smoke across the area yesterday afternoon.

A Fenz spokesman said emergency services were called to the fire, which engulfed a tractor with a hedge-cutting implement on the back, on the corner of Emerson St and Blackhead Rd near Dunedin Cemetery, at 12.36pm.

PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

nitially one fire appliance from St Kilda was sent, he said.

"But en route they could see a lot of black smoke, so they then requested another appliance."

A tanker from the Central Dunedin station and another appliance from Roslyn were sent to help fight the fire.

He said the quick response might have stopped the fire from spreading into nearby trees and scrub.

The cause of the fire was unable to be determined, so a fire investigator had been asked to examine the scene, he said.