Former top cop Jevon McSkimming not charged over sex claims

Jevon McSkimming was arrested in relation to the charges of possessing objectionable publications on 27 June in Wellington. Photo: POOL

Former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming will not be charged following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

McSkimming, 52, is facing eight charges of possessing objectionable publications, including child sexual exploitation and bestiality material over a four-year period.

In November last year McSkimming was placed on "special leave" as the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigated an allegation of sexual misconduct from a former non-sworn female police employee. The following month police began a criminal investigation into that allegation.

RNZ understands it was during police's investigation that the alleged objectionable material was found on his work devices.

A second criminal investigation was then launched which led to McSkimming resigning in May and later being arrested on eight representative charges of possessing objectionable publications, namely child sexual exploitation and bestiality material knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the publication is objectionable.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson said Police had completed its investigation into allegations against a former senior police member.

"The investigation concluded that the evidential test for prosecution had not been met, therefore no charges will be laid.

"The Solicitor General's Prosecution Guidelines (2025) require both evidential sufficiency and public interest thresholds to be met. In this case, the evidential test was not satisfied."

Johnson said the investigation and decision not to charge were independently reviewed by a King's Counsel and peer reviewed by a Crown Law appointed barrister.

"The investigation was thorough and led by a Detective Superintendent. It had independent engagement throughout from the IPCA and a Crown Law appointed barrister."

McSkimming was arrested in relation to the charges of possessing objectionable publications on 27 June in Wellington. It's understood McSkimming's lawyers approached the Wellington District Court seeking name suppression shortly before he was arrested given the media coverage at the time.

The application was granted in chambers.

Later that day RNZ approached both police and the Wellington District Court with inquiries about McSkimming's arrest.

Police declined to comment, and the Wellington District Court confirmed an application had been granted prohibiting media from being able to report McSkimming's name, identifying particulars as well as the nature of the charges he faced before his first appearance.

McSkimming, then referred to by RNZ as a "prominent New Zealander" first appeared in the Wellington District Court, via audio-visual link on 3 July. He was remanded on bail without plea until 4 August.

A suppression order in relation to McSkimming's charges lapsed last month after he did not apply for a continuation of the interim suppression.

He was remanded on bail by Judge Tim Black, without plea, until his next appearance in November.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the prosecution showed no one was above the law.

"The prosecution of Mr Jevon McSkimming shows no member of the police is above the law, no matter how senior," he said.

"Given the matter is still before the courts, I am not able to make further comment at this point."

The IPCA earlier announced it was investigating allegations of misconduct by McSkimming following a complaint from a member of the public.

It is also conducting an investigation into if there was misconduct or neglect of duty by any other police officers or employee in responding to the allegations.

The investigations were being given priority, but no timeframe for their completion date could be given.

McSkimming was one of the final two candidates for New Zealand's top cop job last year, with Chambers eventually appointed police commissioner.

McSkimming was promoted to statutory deputy commissioner in 2023 based on the recommendation to then-prime minister Chris Hipkins.

Late last year he was overseeing road policing and operational services, which include strategy, media and communications, risk and assurance, and firearms regulation and reform.

During his appointment process, it was noted he had a "relatively unique career path", working at police headquarters since 2010 across a range of areas: strategy, service delivery, resolution, financial planning, arms admin, ICT and infrastructure.

McSkimming joined the police in 1996 and worked on the frontline in Auckland and Southland.

He had also been responsible for large restructures - as well as managing police IT systems, property portfolio, vehicles, and launching the 105 non-emergency number.