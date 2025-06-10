Opportunist thief nicks ute left running in driveway

A Dunedin man warming up his ute on his driveway had it stolen from right under his nose.

The victim told police he had left his Mitsubishi ute running in his driveway in Malvern St, Glenleith, this morning, acting sergeant Matt Nicols said.

When he went back outside, his vehicle was gone.

The vehicle was yet to be recovered, Sgt Nichols said.

‘‘[Be] mindful of not leaving your vehicle unattended while running. It creates an easy opportunity for offenders,’’ he said.

The icy weather also led to numerous crashes throughout the city this morning.

Police had received reports of four crashes during people’s commutes to work today: one near the Burnside overbridge, one along Brighton Rd, Brighton, another in Highgate, and a fourth in Three Mile Hill.

Police reminded people as weather gets colder, drive to the conditions, allow extra travel time and increase following distances.

