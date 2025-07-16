ORC reveals name of new building

Construction workers secure a feature panel to the side of the Otago Regional Council’s new premises, reflecting the building’s new name - Aonui. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two feature panels being installed on the side of the Otago Regional Council building this week hold clues to the name of the new premises.

The Maclaggan St building, owned by Port Otago and leased by the ORC, is to be called Aonui - a prestigious name that encapsulates Kāi Tahu identity throughout time.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou ūpoko Edward Ellison said the name had ‘‘great mana and significance’’ in both te ao Māori and in Kāi Tahu tradition, and had the endorsement of mana whenua from across the region.

‘‘Given ORC’s important role in achieving the sustainable use and management of our environment, and their commitment to partnering with mana whenua, we are delighted to share such a prestigious name for their building.’’

The pūhoro patterns on the panels depict the rivers and streams that run through Dunedin - in particular, the awa Toitū that flows down MacLaggan St. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mr Ellison said Aonui related to the pursuit of knowledge in the natural world, and it was the son of Rehua in the celestial world - also known as Antares in Western astronomy.

The waka Āraiteuru, which is synonymous with the Otago coast, had a crew member named Aonui, who sought fresh water and found it at Mata au (Clutha River), and is remembered by the tall basaltic pillar named Aonui (Cooks Head) just north of the Tokomairaro River on the Āraiteuru coastline.

The name and panel designs were provided by mana whenua cultural experts Dr Megan Pōtiki, Paulette Tamati-Elliffe and Mr Ellison.

The pūhoro patterns on the panels were created by Kāi Tahu artist Ephraim Russell, under the guidance of Aukaha’s Mana Ahurea design team, and depict the rivers and streams that run through Dunedin - in particular, the awa Toitū that flows down MacLaggan St.

Kāi Tahu shares a deep, cultural connection to freshwater, recognising its vital role in traditions, practices and its symbiotic relationship with the land. Freshwater holds importance as a taoka (precious resource), influencing traditional practices of mahika kai, and fostering a sense of respect, reciprocity, and kaitiakitaka (stewardship).

The location of the build is significant to mana whenua, with the Toitū awa (stream) adjacent to the site of the building, as well as the location of the old Māori hostel nearby.

Otago Regional Council chairwoman Gretchen Robertson said Aonui reflected council’s commitment to mana whenua and to the environment.

‘‘We are delighted that mana whenua have endorsed this prestigious name that is solidified in the Otago landscape and pulls together all aspects of the environment, from freshwater to salt water and to air.

‘‘It really highlights the importance council places on our relationship with mana whenua and our joint environmental priorities and aspirations.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz