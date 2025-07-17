Two taken to hospital after Castle St disorder

Hate Hone St John St John sent one first response unit and one rapid response vehicle. Photo: ODT Files

Two injured people were taken to hospital as disorder erupted on north Dunedin's notorious Castle St last night.

Emergency services responded to "'multiple calls" about an assault in the student street about 11pm.

Two patients were assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition," a Hate Hone St John spokesman said.

St John sent one first response unit and one rapid response vehicle.

Police received reports of an assault on Castle Street North, a spokeswoman said.

"It appears that there was a disorder incident at the time in the area and many noise complaints." - APL