Final results released for ORC election

Final election results for the Otago Regional Council show no change from preliminary results released earlier in the week.

Green Party candidate Alan Somerville kept his spot, holding off one-term councillor Elliot Weir and fellow incumbent Tim Mepham.

The rest of the council is set to be made up of Dunedin representatives Hilary Calvert, Andrew Noone, Gretchen Robertson and Chanel Gardner, Moeraki ward member Kevin Malcolm, Molyneux representatives Robbie Byars and Kate Wilson, and Dunstan constituency members Michael Laws, Gary Kelliher, Matt Hollyer and Neil Gillespie.

The final results were released today, a week after polls closed.

