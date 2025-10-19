New sanctions to help beneficiaries find jobs - minister

Social Development Minister Louise Upston. Photo: RNZ/Mark Papalii

Social Development Minister Louise Upston says the two new sanctions being introduced for beneficiaries are practical and will help improve their chances of finding a job.

Upston said, from tomorrow, anyone failing an obligation for the first time must either do a minimum of three job-search activities every week, or attend one or more employment-related training courses.

This follows two other sanctions introduced earlier this year as part of the Traffic Light System, which put half of a benefit on a payment card or required community work experience for those who failed to meet what was considered their obligations.

RNZ reported in March that government data showed beneficiaries sanctioned with money management cards were often unable to pay rent, putting them at risk of homelessness.

The sanctions were considered an alternative to harsher options, Upston said.

"One of the things that we committed to was to introduce non-financial sanctions as an alternative to somebody having their benefit reduced in half, or suspended or cancelled as the final, kind of, steps.

"What we do want to see is people taking the steps that they are obligated to take to prepare for work. There is no sanction for someone who cant find a job.

"We do expect them to be taking steps to look for and find a job, though."

No other sanctions were planned at this stage, Upston added.