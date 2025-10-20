High tea best enjoyed in an Austen style

Celebrating Jane Austen’s 250th birthday at Tuhura Otago Museum yesterday are (from left) Michelle Mckenzie, Emeritus Professor Jocelyn Harris and Lauren Reynoldson-Ross. Photo: Gregor Richardson

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday should come with the right food and attire.

And so it proved at Tūhura Otago Museum yesterday, where a special high tea was held to mark the occasion.

Regency dress was encouraged with prizes on offer for the best-dressed attendees.

University of Otago Emeritus Professor of English, and Austen fan, Jocelyn Harris, said the author’s appeal was "inexhaustible".

"It’s a whole industry, really — you have those wonderful films and reinterpretations — I think the stories are international and timeless."

Attendee Michelle Mckenzie said the stories were written at a time when early ideas of feminism were being shared.

"It delved to a time where women were coming out of their shell, and not wanting to just be married, but they were still expected to be married, or they were expected to do this job. And they sort of were quietly breaking that.

"You only have to look at all these wonderful heroines who were great role models."

Her favourite Austen novel was Emma.

"I like the character, and I like how she's just pushing buttons quietly and she learns some hard lessons along the way."

Lauren Reynoldson-Ross, whose favourite Austen novel is Pride & Prejudice, said she hosted an Austen-themed birthday party when she was 16.

"For me it's the romance. I'm in it for the romance, but just these very smart, on-to-it females, choosing it for themselves in a time when there wasn't another choice.

"Just the chivalry, the gentlemen in these stories, it just stands up even in modern day romance. They're just beautiful stories."

