Loud 'bang' wakes man to kitchen fire in Wakari

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were quickly on the scene this afternoon to work on getting the blaze at the property in Craighall Crescent, Wakari under control, neighbours said.
A neighbour said a man in the house was cooking a meal and had the stove element on when he left it, and may have fallen asleep or started to daydream.
Next thing he knew, he was woken up by a loud "bang", and his kitchen was alight.
Neighbours saw a large plume of smoke shoot in the air.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said were called to the fire at 3.50pm and sent crews from Roslyn, Dunedin, Willowbank and Lookout Point.
The spokesman said they received calls from multiple neighbours, and were initially unsure if everybody was accounted for.
However on arrival, they located the home’s resident.
The kitchen of the property was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and they got to work extinguishing the fire.
By 5pm crews were still on the scene working to fully extinguish the fire and dampen down any hotspots.
The blaze was fully under control, the spokesman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person, in minor condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital.