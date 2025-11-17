Missing phone leads to alleged car sabotage

A spat over a missing mobile phone ended in slashed tyres, smashed windows and a heated argument between two Dunedin flatmates.

Police arrived at the pair’s flat in Canongate at 9.30pm after the 29-year-old and 61-year-old flatmates were heard yelling at one another, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The argument had been sparked due to the younger man’s mobile phone going missing.

He believed the older flatmate had taken his phone, thrown it down the hallway and smashed it.

In response, he went outside armed with a knife and slashed three of the man’s tyres on his car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He also scratched the body of the car and smashed its windows.

Police came as the pair were arguing and arrested the younger man for the damage done to the car.

Inquiries were still ongoing into the allegations made about the phone, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

