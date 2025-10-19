North Otago win Lochore Cup in high-scoring thriller

North Otago are the Lochore Cup champions after beating Horowhenua-Kapiti 64-47 at Maheno this afternoon.

The Old Golds scored nine tries in front of a passionate home crowd to wrap up the Heartland Championship season.

North Otago scored in the opening five minutes and then jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Horowhenua hit back with consecutive tries and then a took a 19-14 lead.

Old Golds winger Ben McCarthy scored just before halftime to head into the break 19-19.

Then they kicked it up a gear.

Ben Paton scored, Mitch Morton scored a brilliant intercept try and Maheno first five Lachlan Kingan added another.

It gave the Old Golds a 40-19 lead.

Horowhenua came back with two quick tries and closed 40-33.

And the Old Golds extended their lead yet again — and never let it go.