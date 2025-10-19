Sunday, 19 October 2025

North Otago win Lochore Cup in high-scoring thriller

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    North Otago are the Lochore Cup champions after beating Horowhenua-Kapiti 64-47 at Maheno this afternoon.

    The Old Golds scored nine tries in front of a passionate home crowd to wrap up the Heartland Championship season.

    North Otago scored in the opening five minutes and then jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

    Horowhenua hit back with consecutive tries and then a took a 19-14 lead.

    Old Golds winger Ben McCarthy scored just before halftime to head into the break 19-19.

    Then they kicked it up a gear.

    Ben Paton scored, Mitch Morton scored a brilliant intercept try and Maheno first five Lachlan Kingan added another.

    It gave the Old Golds a 40-19 lead.

    Horowhenua came back with two quick tries and closed 40-33.

    And the Old Golds extended their lead yet again — and never let it go.