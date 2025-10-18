Canterbury book all-southern NPC final against Otago

Ngane Punivai scored Canterbury's opening try. Photo: Martin Hunter/action press

Christchurch it is.

Otago will have to do it away from home if they are to win their first NPC title in 27 years.

They will play Canterbury in Christchurch in the final next Saturday.

Otago, so impressive in their 41-17 semifinal win over Bay of Plenty last night, would have hosted the final if Hawke’s Bay had upset Canterbury in the second semifinal tonight.

The Magpies were well in the fight at halftime, trailing just 15-14.

But they managed to score just once in the second half, Canterbury racing away to a 43-19 win.

Otago will still be confident of heading north and completing a fairytale double.

They beat Canterbury in Christchurch to take the Ranfurly Shield earlier this season.