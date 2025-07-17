Concern as long-serving livestock station manager resigns

Jim Ward, former manager of Molesworth station. Photo: PAMU / SUPPLIED via RNZ

Worry and speculation about the future use of New Zealand's largest livestock station are rising following the sudden resignation of its long-term manager.

Crown-owned Molesworth station has about 500,000 acres in the high country - stretching from inland Blenheim to Hamner Springs further south.

The farm manager of 24 years, Jim Ward, abruptly resigned this week and sources say he was increasingly frustrated about the lack of action to control wilding pine trees that are starting to cover parts of the station's farmland.

There's also speculation parts of it could be converted into pine forests, despite it having the largest cattle herd in the country.

The station is administered by the Department of Conservation for the Crown, and it leases out much of the land to Pāmu - formerly Landcorp - which employs all the stock-hands who work there.

A Pāmu spokesperson said its workforce can flex to support change when required and that a transition plan is in place, including a recruitment process to replace the Farm Manager.

Pāmu said Ward, and his wife Tracey's devoted service had been instrumental in shaping the station's presentation and success as a taonga for the country.

It said Pāmu and DOC have made substantial efforts to tackle wilding conifers.

"However, they continue to be a challenge to the future of farming, conservation and recreation on the reserve (Molesworth Station)."

When asked whether it was considering transitioning some of the land into forestry it supplied the following statement:

"In December 2024, the government invited partnerships to plant trees on Crown land. While Molesworth was included in initial mapping as a potential site for tree planting, the Department of Conservation (DOC) has clarified that this is only indicative and subject to further evaluation. The proposal is part of a broader climate initiative to plant trees, but specific areas, species, and planting conditions are still under review."

Pāmu said none of its other 111 farms across the country had been included for potential pine planting.

The spokesperson said its lease for the farm ends next year, or when the Molesworth management plan is completed which includes decisions about future management, and how the land will be used.

DOC's Northern South Island Operations Director Martin Rodd said Ward always had the best interests of Molesworth at heart and was passionate about ensuring it was well looked after.

Rodd said DOC was working through future options for the station and that farming will continue to be an important part of the reserve's future.

Meanwhile farmers were shocked about the station manager's sudden resignation and were concerned it may have been caused by the lack of action taken to control wilding trees, and future plans for the land.

Matt Simpson owned a station in South Canterbury and said it's a shame the high country had lost such an advocate, and it meant a lot of knowledge had 'walked out the gate'.

Simpson said it would be a big mistake if areas of the station were converted into forestry.

He added that it had been a challenge to try and control the wild trees on Molesworth as they self-seed quickly and spread through valleys.