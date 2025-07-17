Fire engulfs home sending smoke over harbour

Fire crews from across Dunedin have battled a fire at a house ‘‘well ablaze’’ in St Leonards which sent smoke billowing over Otago Harbour.

Photo: Paul Le Comte

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said five fire appliances crews from Ravensbourne, Port Chalmers, Dunedin and St Kilda were called to a Hawk lane address just before 3pm.

When they arrived a house was ‘‘well ablaze,’’ he said.

Photo: Alwyn Frost

They were working to get the fire under control and extinguish it presently.

St Leonards resident Alwyn Frost could hear the fire crackling and see the smoke billowing from his bedroom window about 100m away from the house on fire.

Fire crews dampen down the St Leonards blaze. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Once the crews got to work, the fire seemed to be under control.

No more flames could be seen from the house and there was just white smoke coming out of it.