Young woman named as Hampden crash victim

Photo: Getty Images

Police have named the woman who died following a crash near Hampden in North Otago on Sunday.

She was 20-year-old Tessa Elizabeth Macintosh Sheild, of Marlborough.

The two-vehicle crash, which happened near Moeraki Boulders Rd, was reported to emergency services about 4.20pm on Sunday.

Ms Sheild was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries, and died yesterday.

Another person was taken to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

Enquires into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.