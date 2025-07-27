Combined model for school boards sought

St Kevin’s College board member Eugen Dupu says over the past 18 months, the college and St Joseph’s School have been exploring the possibility of a shared governance model. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Catholic schools in Oamaru are awaiting government sign-off to combine primary and secondary school boards in the town into one body.

New Zealand School Boards Association (NZSBA) Otago regional executive chairman and St Kevin’s College board member Eugen Dupu said over the past 18 months, St Kevin’s College and St Joseph’s School — both state-integrated Catholic schools with the same proprietor and special character — had been exploring the possibility of a shared governance model.

"Through wide consultation — including input from both school communities and independent facilitators — there has been strong support for a single combined board, while maintaining the individual identity and character of each school," he said.

The proposed model would bring more cohesive leadership, as well as strengthened Catholic stewardship and enhanced students and whanau support, he said.

"We are now in the final stages of working with the Ministry of Education, with guidance from the NZSBA, to formalise the new structure reflecting the overwhelming support received from both school communities."

The school hopes the changes will be in time for the school board elections, taking place nationwide in September.

Mr Dupu said school boards strengthened governance and achievement, reflected communities, monitored student wellbeing and encouraged local decision-making.

"A well-governed school benefits the whole community. Better education leads to stronger social and economic outcomes.

"Active community participation strengthens democracy and ensures schools are responsive to the needs of all tamariki and whānau.

"Strong school governance isn’t just about policies and procedures — it’s about shaping environments where every child can thrive," he said.

"When communities lead with purpose, schools flourish."

He anticipates the St Kevin’s elections will be a "positive opportunity to renew and refresh community involvement".

This year, NZSBA has launched its "Get on Board" campaign before the three-yearly school board elections.

NZSBA president Meredith Kennet said school boards played a critical role in our education system, making decisions that affect students, teachers and whānau across the country.

"This campaign is about making sure all New Zealanders understand the value of community participation in their children’s education — and feel empowered to take part," she said.

Get on Board 2025 has rolled out additional resources for schools and boards, overhauled its website, and increased advertising across all platforms.

Online workshops and webinars are also available on the NZSBA website, along with live sessions and online courses.

Waitaki Valley School principal Jane Severinsen is looking forward to welcoming a new board of passionate parents and community members in the upcoming election.

"It gives the chance for parents and the community to have a voice while guiding strategic direction," she said.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for the school and local community."

The school has rallied behind the new campaign, using "Get on Board" posters to advertise the election.

Ardgowan Primary School principal Ryan Fraser also expects a positive election.

With three positions open for the next board term, the elections would be important to the rural school.

"School boards are the voice of the community and it’s important to have a diverse range of voices representing."

The triennial elections are scheduled from September 3 to September 19.

Nominations close 35 days before each school’s chosen election date.

People can visit the NZSBA elections website to start the nomination process or nominate someone else.

— Claire Taylor