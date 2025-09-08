Next step in arts career dream lined up

The newest addition to the World of WearableArts show lineup is singer/songwriter RV Quijano, who grew up in Palmerston and Dunedin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Growing up in Palmerston, a career in the performing arts was just an "unrealistic" dream for RV Quijano.

However, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter has recently been named one of the headline talents for this year’s World of WearableArt (WOW) show.

He will be dancing, singing and "flying" across the stage at Wellington’s TSB Arena from September 18 to October 5.

Mr Quijano said he loved growing up in the "very small, drive-by town" and going to the rural Palmerston School and East Otago High School.

He belonged to a very music-loving family and was introduced to singing by going to church.

His siblings had formed a small hip-hop crew and performed at high school shows and parties around Palmerston.

Seeing them rehearse their dance routines and their creativity inspired him to also express himself through art.

His family moved to Dunedin when he was in year 6, and he went on to attend Dunedin North Intermediate and King’s High School.

Both schools nurtured his love for the arts and he took most opportunities to perform on stage, including playing lead roles in school productions.

"I really owe a lot to my high school and my intermediate experience in Dunedin," he said.

He had admired WOW from a distance and never expected to be a part of the show one day.

"It’s such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Little old RV from Palmerston would have never imagined doing WOW.

"He would think it was unrealistic for real."

While he considered more "realistic" pathways and thought about studying tourism or psychology at university, his heart kept bringing him back to the arts.

"I just couldn’t see myself doing anything else."

He was excited his career was on a roll with the WOW gig, and he was now hoping to release his first original single as a singer later this year.

