Community workshop nearing completion

Hampden School principal Matt Hannagan outside the new Hampden Community Workshop. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Inspired by the colour and design scheme of the barn at Wellington Zoo, the Hampden Community Workshop is now nearing completion.

Hampden Community Energy Society (HCES) began concept development for the building situated in Norwich St, opposite Hampden School, in 2017.

Fundraising was completed by May 2023.

After the HCES submission to Waitaki District Council for land use was approved, contractors began work in December 2023 and volunteers started at the end of June last year.

HCES chairman Dugald MacTavish said the community space would likely be completed by early next year, with support from Hampden School and a team of dedicated volunteers.

"A team of seven enthusiastic volunteers have spent most Saturday and Wednesday mornings to continue construction — framing and cladding are complete and we are now installing the ceiling battens ready for panel linings and electrical installation," he said.

"We are all ordinary community members who bring along our own hand tools, pore over the plans and have a go.

"The project is already doing what we hoped: bringing people together, building skills and having fun."

The community-driven project was managed by Parker Design, the shed built by Shedit Ltd and frame put up by Orr Builders.

The build for the new joint school and community building has 13 key financial sponsors.

Hampden School principal Matt Hannagan said HCES were the "life and soul" of the town and their significant efforts would provide the school and community with a new space for educational opportunities and an event space.

Two student workshops had already been held at the site, including model-making and a painting party, Mr Hannagan said.

"The kids, to my surprise, when we invited them to come and start painting the building, along with their parents, they actually did two complete walls. I was delighted," Mr MacTavish said.

The workshop would also be an extension of the Top Tip Shop HCES operated at the Hampden Resource Recovery Centre for the Waitaki District Council, he said.

"We hope all the tools and gear in one place will mean they can easily be mended and further reduce the material going to landfill."

One of the project’s strongest supporters, Peter Whitehead, who died earlier in the year, also donated all his workshop tools to the workshop, Mr MacTavish said.

Covid-19 disruptions, delays and material price rises had made it challenging to stay within budget, he said.

However, it had achieved the build at the total cost of $350,000.

The total size of the building was 250sqm.