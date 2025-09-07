Milestone marked as 150th bird rehabilitated

Jack Little Owl/Ruru Nohinohi was quite at home. PHOTO SUPPLIED

There was a special milestone marked in Weston recently with the rehabilitation and release on an injured owl.

The 150th wild bird has been rehabilitated and released by the NZ Raptor Trust.

NZ Raptor Trust spokesperson Ursula Adeane said it was an iconic milestone, and the honour went to Little Owl/Ruru Nohinohi ‘Jack’.

"Jack was discovered with injuries by Jesse and his hunting mates, Jack was sitting, stunned, on the side of the road. We think he may have been hit by a car. Collected by one of our regular "Uber Drivers" Gill from Oamaru and delivered up to the NZ Raptor team for assessment by the amazing team at Vetlife who are a key partner and sponsor of the NZ Raptor Trust.

"With Vetlife’s expertise and the dedicated work of our Rehab Lead Volunteers Angie Tidy and Jenni Fraser, Jack has been nursed back to health and strength ready to be released back to the wild.

"Andy and Ann Powazynski generously hosted the release at their home in Weston and even supplied a delightful morning tea complete with a delicious chocolate, owl shaped cake to celebrate 150 releases and Jack himself.

"Jack Briscoe who accompanied his grandmother on the "uber drive" and this the Little Owl’s name sake was the releaser on the day, Little Jack seemed to love Big Jack’s company and didn’t fly-off immediately, choosing his moment to allow for a few thanks to Jack and some photos."

Weighing in at approx. 180g and 23cm long, the Little Owl stands up to its name. A small grey, brown and white streaked owl and surprisingly for an owl is often seen perched out in the open during the day predominantly throughout the drier open country of the eastern and northern South Island.

Established in 2016, The NZ Raptor Trust, has released 103 hawks, 4 falcons and 43 owls culminating in this release of the 150th bird rescued, rehabilitated and released back to the wild in just nine years.

They receive calls from across the Canterbury and Otago regions from members of the public who have found injured birds of prey known as raptors such as hawks, falcons and owls.

Injured bird can be reported to the rescue hotline on 021 896 268.

— Allied Media