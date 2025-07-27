Aid from North Otago to Tonga welcomed

The North Otago community has rallied to brighten the future for many in Tonga as the Pasifika Safe Shelter Trust (PSST) provides much needed farming and school equipment and supplies.

The volcanic eruption in 2022 had a devastating impact on the Tongan community, leaving thousands of people without homes and basic supplies or essential services. The eruption triggered a tsunami and deposited thick layers of ash, impacting infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries and access to clean water and healthcare.

Over the last three years, the PSST has partnered with the Pacific Island people and local Pasifika and community groups in a combined relief effort to provide necessary tractors, farming and hospital equipment.

PSST chairman Peter Rodwell said a recent trip to Tonga with manager Jim Grieve to see their supplied aid first-hand was "very successful in all spheres".

"The residents were thrilled as they get no government support and they had very little equipment," he said.

Tractors and ploughs had been provided by PSST and distributed to separate islands on Niua, Vavau, Ha’apai, Eua and Tongatapu.

Mr Rodwell said those who could not afford tractors were now able to plough their land and rebuild their crops.

The Oamaru Hospital and IDEA services North Otago donated several wheelchairs and commode chairs, a lifting frame, mat and harnesses which were given by PSST to the Alonga Disability Centre.

Mr Rodwell said another objective of their trip was to rebuild relationships with various Tongan government ministries.

They met Minister for Agriculture Dr Siosiua Moala Halavatau, New Zealand deputy high commissioner to Tonga Leitu Sa and Minister of Revenue and Customs Mateni Tapueluelu.

Mr Tapueluelu invited the men to request an ongoing exemption of import duties and consumption taxes as PSST were now in the "most trusted" group of organisations, Mr Rodwell said.

"It was an excellent meeting ... this will make clearance of our containers of donations to Tonga much smoother," he said.

Hand farming and gardening implements donated by the Lions clubs were given to many "happy villagers", he said.

Part of their trip was to also assess any damage to the PSST storage shed based on the island, check ongoing progress with the solar-powered water pumping station at Houma Village supported by various locals in Oamaru, and assist with any maintenance of the provided tractors or equipment.

"The small Kubota L2000 with a Gallagher rototiller on the back has a broken steering mechanism, but we have been lucky enough to find a new replacement part so we hope that it too will be back operational," Mr Rodwell said.

Mr Rodwell said spectacles collected and graded by Cromwell Lions Club had been distributed. "The complex ones by the Opthalmology Dept at Vaiola Hospital were much sought after".

PSST made donations of second-hand clothing to the Salvation Army in Tonga largely for children affected by the disaster.

Two "very full" containers of educational material and equipment sent to Ha’apai and Vava’u High Schools arrived safely, Mr Rodman said.

Mr Rodwell thanked Waitaki Boys’ High School, St Kevin’s College, Oamaru Intermediate, Kakanui, Papakaio, Weston, Totara and Glenavy primary schools for donated furniture, curriculum and library books.

"Photos of the senior students putting the desks back together were exciting, the principals expressed extreme gratitude," he said.

On Atata Si’i, a new village built on Tongatapu opposite the island of Atata, PSST also distributed soft toys, balls, sports equipment and musical instruments to some "very happy" children.

Due to ongoing tsunami risk the residents were no longer allowed to stay on the island but the Tongan government had supplied two moderate-sized boats for them to visit the island each day, attend their crops, plantations, and to fish, Mr Rodman said.

Bicycles distributed by PSST to the island of Nomuka and managed by the village official were in "hot demand" by the children, Mr Rodwell said.

Items for emergency-preparedness containers and the Salvation Army in Tonga are still required.

For more information on how to donate contact Jim Grieve 021 263 3629 or Peter Rodwell 021 682 810.