Hopefuls get taste of rural work day

Cameron Higgins and Haarlem van Delden mucking in on the farm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More potential employers are urged to come foray after the success of a recent Mayors Taskforce for Jobs work-experience day.

Earlier this month, two young MTFJ job-seekers, who expressed an interest in farm work, but had no previous experience of the industry, travelled to Golden Gully Farming Ltd in the upper Kakanui Valley to find out what it is all about.

Hosted by Greg and Nic Ruddenklau, job-seekers Cameron Higgins and Haarlem van Delden put their gumboots on and got stuck into a day’s work on a sheep and beef farm.

This one-day farm work experience was designed by MTFJ co-ordinator Greg Pestell to provide an authentic, hands-on experience on a working farm.

Keen on the idea of farm work, but with no practical knowledge, the day tested their suitability for agricultural employment.

"My advice to the guys was to not stand back, get stuck in, don’t be afraid to ask questions and enjoy the day. That’s exactly what they did," Mr Pestell said.

"Greg Ruddenklau provided a day full of variety including: mustering, tailing, drenching and more. Despite the weather not being particularly summery early on, it did improve, and the guys made the most of their time on the farm.

"On the journey home they were tired but happy and eager to find out more about farm work as a career. Such was his enjoyment and motivation to explore this career pathway. Haarlem said, ‘I wish we were going back tomorrow’ — That says it all about the success of this work experience opportunity."

Mr Pestell said "a huge thank you" must go out to Greg and Nic Ruddenklau for so generously sharing their time and knowledge, along with their care on the day.

"Their support of these young men to experience farming and help find their place in the Waitaki workforce is appreciated and very much valued."

Anyone interested in hosting work experience days, or recruiting Haarlem and Cameron, can contact Greg at Pestell@waitaki.govt.nz

— Allied Media