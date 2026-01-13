Water shutdown to hit central businesses

Lower Thames St. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Businesses in Oamaru’s town centre are bracing for a financial hit after being told of an eight-hour water shutdown while the council tends to underground Victorian-age drinking water pipes.

Major disruption is expected around Oamaru’s Lower Thames St with businesses forced to close or scale back operations in order for outdated water valves to be replaced.

A date for the shutdown has not yet been confirmed, but it appears many Thames St businesses will have to close.

Short Black cafe manager Bailey Cain said the cafe, one of three in the area, would have to shut.

"The coffee machine needs water and we can’t wash dishes."

The area is also home to two hairdressing salons, a bakery and other businesses needing water for kitchens, sprinkler systems and bathrooms.

Some businesses, although unwilling to go on the record, expressed grave fears over the potential impacts.

A Waitaki District Council statement yesterday said the council would work with affected businesses "to minimise inconvenience as much as possible".

"On a fragile asset where there are high consequences for commercial businesses and social services, we want to ensure we have correct information, a robust plan, contingency plans, and appropriate parts and resources before we start work."

The council said a leaking valve at the junction of Wear and Lower Thames Sts had highlighted the issues it faced with its up to 126-year-old pipework.

It said the leak resulted from a valve shutdown, which took place to allow the connection of water to a new fire-suppression system in the Forrester Gallery in December, just before the holiday period.

"Older infrastructure, especially the valves on the Victorian-era cast-iron pipework, is often fragile, and the asset data on these pipes is incomplete.

"For instance, when working on the Forrester Gallery connection, it was determined that the pipework in that location was 50mm smaller in diameter than what was recorded."

It said the council was planning to complete more extensive works, including replacing the T-junction at Wear and Lower Thames St, and other valves, as part of the planned work.

"The necessary shutdown of the water network in this area to replace the valve will also cut water supply to all businesses and residents on Lower Thames St, including the Brydone Hotel, Oamaru Backpackers and the Oamaru Hospital for up to eight hours."

A council spokesperson told Allied Media "this major repair and replacement work will not take place for at least another week while investigations continue.

"These investigations include some hydrovac work at the site during the day [today] — which will not involve any water interruptions.

"To minimise the impact on the community when carrying out the full replacement and repair, the council’s contractor will work overnight.

"This is normal practice for major water replacements and repairs.

"We are working with Oamaru Hospital to ensure they have sufficient storage overnight when this work takes place.

"As with any major water replacement and repair work, we will be informing all businesses about the scope of works, [and] water interruption hours, well in advance of it taking place."

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora did not respond to questions about the impact on Oamaru Hospital by deadline.

