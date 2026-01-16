'Increasing levels of fire risk' as Otago dries out

Coastal North Otago will move to a restricted fire season on Monday morning as the region dries out.

Anyone planning to light an outdoor fire will need a permit from Fire and Emergency NZ.

The zone stretches from just south of Palmerston to the Waitaki River and extends about 50km inland.

Inland Otago is already in a restricted fire season, including Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and northern parts of the Waitaki District.

Fenz district commander Craig Gold said the move reflected the increasing levels of fire risk around Otago.

"In spite of intermittent rain, vegetation is drying out rapidly and will burn readily," he said.

Under the restrictions farmers, contractors, forestry contractors and others can still carry out controlled burns on their land if they need to, but need a permit which provides clear guidelines and advice on how to use fire safely.

There are exemptions for cultural cooking fires, but other types of recreational fires like campfires and bonfires would also need a permit, obtained in advance.

