Call to sort out unwarranted vehicles

A resident claims some cars regularly park in Regina Lane with expired warrants of fitness and registrations. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

Scores of potentially unsafe cars have been lining Oamaru roads on a daily basis and one resident says it was time action was taken over the number of clearly unwarranted and unlicensed vehicles parked around the town.

"It is not uncommon to see upwards of 12 such vehicles parked along both sides of Regina Lane," he told the Oamaru Mail.

"Some registrations are months out of date, but others have expired for over three years. In many cases, the WOF [warrant of fitness] stickers are so faded they’re unreadable.

"My main concern is the serious safety risk these neglected vehicles pose, especially around this busy end of town with lots of school children wandering to school. It is highly likely that some of these cars have not received even basic maintenance, such as brake checks or servicing for years. These vehicles are effectively unmonitored hazards being driven around our town.

"Vehicles that are legally registered have valid WOFs, often at considerable personal expense, and are properly maintained. This is essential to ensure our vehicles are safe for public roads and do not pose a risk to other drivers or pedestrians.

"I have contacted NZTA regarding this matter, but they have advised me that as this is a council-maintained road, enforcement falls under the responsibility of the local council."

However, he discovered the issue has been further complicated by a past decision of the Waitaki District Council to not apply for the necessary delegated powers to issue stationary vehicle offence notices for expired WOF or expired vehicle registrations.

"Some councils choose to apply to central government for this delegation and carry out enforcement for these offences," the man’s official correspondence from WDC states.

"The WDC elected members some time ago decided against this option.

"The New Zealand Police have the authority to issue stationary vehicle offence notices. However it is my understanding that they choose not to and will only do so if it is part of a mobile stop.

"I would suggest perhaps that you contact the local Oamaru police community constable. They may be able to provide some advice. However, it is my experience that they will refer you back to council."

WDC regulatory manager Andrew Bardsley said the issue had not been revisited by elected members since the original delegation decision was made six years ago.

"Registration of vehicles is a central government licensing and taxation requirement; WOF is a vehicle safety issue which is outside the enforcement capability of council.

"Council has a bylaw that allows it to enforce ‘parking’ related issues, not vehicle safety or licensing non-compliance. Applying for this delegation would make us the enforcement, and revenue collection agency, for central government — but would require resourcing from the council.

"Waitaki District Council is responsible for the safety of council roads, and enforcement of parking related issues. NZ Police are responsible for the safety and licensing of vehicles using the roads."

Responding to the Oamaru Mail, southern police Waitaki response manager Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said police dealt with unregistered and unwarranted vehicles when those offences were encountered as part of an officer’s normal duties.

"Police will deal with parking issues if available, depending on other deployment priorities.

"Parking issues in general are referred to parking services in the first instance and if they cannot respond police will respond, depending on deployment priorities at the time.

"Police and council regularly meet to discuss issues. Police have not been made aware of issues with unregistered and unwarranted vehicles."

However, the resident who raised the issue fears the problem could be much bigger than just Regina Lane and suspects it is being put in "the too-hard basket".

"Owners of these vehicles must be held accountable before someone is seriously injured or killed.

"This is not exaggeration, but a genuine public safety concern. I urge the council to implement routine inspections and enforcement to target unregistered and unwarranted vehicles, not only on Regina Lane but across Oamaru and the wider district.

"To see a high-profile warden or some sort of enforcement officer, visibly patrolling council-managed streets, would surely focus some minds and increase legally compliant vehicles on our roads.

"Honest people pay, others get away with it for free and I’d say a good chance of never getting caught. How is that fair?"

Nationwide data supplied by NZTA shows as of May, 429,386 light passenger vehicles (car or van) have a current registration but no warrant of fitness, 157,341 vehicles have a current warrant but no registration and another 169,559 vehicles have neither.