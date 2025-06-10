Mother pleads not guilty to causing crash that killed son

Sangita Prasad. Photo: ODT

A Dunedin mother who allegedly used methamphetamine before causing a crash that killed her 7-year-old son has pleaded not guilty.

Sangita Prasad, 47, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where her counsel Deborah Henderson said "further investigations" were ongoing into the incident that claimed the life of O’Siah Prasad on March 23.

The boy died when the car Prasad was driving crashed through a fence and into a ditch in Owaka Valley Rd.

A deemed not-guilty plea to a charge of careless driving causing death while under the influence of drink or drugs was entered by a registrar.

While Prasad was silent during the court hearing, she has spoken of her grief online.

"It should have been me who left this world, not my precious son," she wrote on Facebook.

"Thankfully, we can learn from this tragedy, and I hope that improved safety measures can prevent similar accidents in the future."

Prasad said conditions on the day were wet, and urged people to do their own "homework" before condemning her.

"I lost my son, and it hurts every day, but I remain strong, and I wish all the judgmental people out there well, hoping they never experience the same pain, and instead, find compassion and understanding."

O’Siah Prasad. Photo: Givealittle

A Givealittle page was set up in the aftermath of the incident and raised $10,387 in two weeks.

"During this heartbreaking time, we are reaching out for support to help O’Siah’s family (including his mum Sangita)," the fundraising post said.

"No parent should have to face this pain alone, and any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the burden they are carrying."

O’Siah was described as "a bright, loving, and adventurous little boy who filled every room with joy".

"He loved exploring the outdoors, making memories with his family, and sharing his beautiful smile with everyone around him. His presence brought so much love and warmth, and his loss has left an unimaginable void."

Prasad was remanded on continued bail, on condition she lived at a Fairfield address, did not drive any vehicle and did not possess illicit drugs.

She will next appear in court in August.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment or a fine of $10,000.