After-hours veterinary clinic moves to weeklong hours

The Dunedin Emergency Vet Clinic directors - Dr Lucy Wilson, Ellen Andrews, and Dr Isobel Topham. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin's newly launched emergency and after-hours veterinary clinic is going seven-days from May 12.

Since opening in March, the clinic has been open from close of business on Friday until opening of business on Monday, except when clinics were open on Saturday.

The clinic was the brainchild of Dunedin women Isobel Topham, Lucy Wilson and Ellen Andrews to help deal with the issue of after-hours calls in the profession.

Dr Topham said the clinic had been very busy.

There had been a lot more daytime cases than they had expected and fewer surgeries, but about what they had expected for evening consultants.

They encouraged pet owners to call if they had any concerns, as there were vets on-site and nobody was being called out to see an animal.

The response to the clinic from owners had been one of gratitude while the team involved were proud to be there, Ms Andrews said.

"It’s been super gratifying to know that patients that genuinely need to have someone there with them overnight can have that care that they can benefit from," Dr Topham said.

While patients had included cats, dogs, rabbits and pet birds, a goose had also received treatment.