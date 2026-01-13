Boon for South Island as visitor numbers grow

The South Island’s natural attractions are pulling in the tourists. These visitors are enjoying hiking the Ben Lomond Track near Queenstown. PHOTO: DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN

Free-spending Aussies are leading the charge as an influx of tourists arriving in Christchurch spend their overseas currency on South Island attractions.

Tourist operators are reporting an increase in bookings from offshore guests.

Christchurch Airport is fielding 15% more international seats on in-bound flights over the four-month summer season, overall capacity increasing by 139,000 seats.

In a single day 7700 international passengers landed in Christchurch on Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Qantas and Air New Zealand flights on December 19.

Visitor numbers and takings are up for Christchurch Attractions’ punting trips on the Avon River and gondola and tram rides

Chief executive officer Marty Byrne said passenger numbers were above last year across the attractions in an encouraging summer so far and business was up on budget.

"With the cruise season really kicking into full pace in February with a number of large vessels, we are very encouraged about the balance of the summer season as well and great to see the vibrancy around the city."

He said it felt like there were more Australians around this summer.

"The new direct Adelaide-Christchurch flights [by Air New Zealand] are no doubt assisting with this, along with other new connections."

Passengers soak in the scenery on a KiwiRail TranzAlpine outing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

KiwiRail bookings are growing for its TranzAlpine, Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific scenic train journeys.

KiwiRail Passenger executive general manager Tracey Goodall said the summer season had started strongly, passenger numbers continuing to grow year on year across Great Journeys New Zealand services.

She said about half of them were from overseas including Australia, the US, United Kingdom, Canada and Europe, with New Zealanders also choosing rail as part of their holiday plans.

"For many people, rail offers something you can’t replicate by car, coach or plane — the chance to truly relax, enjoy the journey and travel through lesser-known regions."

The views appealed to passengers wanting to experience the country rather than just get from A to B, she said.

Ms Goodall said the onboard service, "paddock-to-plate" food from areas along the journeys and the option of an elevated premium package were further attractions.

Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism chief executive Mat Wood said there had been strong demand across Queenstown and Wānaka over the summer holidays, particularly through the peak Christmas-New Year period.

"Feedback from accommodation providers, operators and hospitality businesses has been consistently positive, with many reporting a very busy start to summer and solid forward bookings continuing through to Easter.

Average commercial accommodation occupancy across the Queenstown Lakes district reached nearly 90% between December 25 and January 2, up 2.9% on the same period last year.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods (left) and AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder Henry van Asch. PHOTO: AJ HACKETT BUNGY NEW ZEALAND

Mr Wood said the diversity of tourists was encouraging.

"Alongside strong domestic and Australian travel — which remain our most important markets — we’re welcoming visitors from the United States, China, Europe and India and elsewhere around the world."

He said the strength of the US and Australian dollars against the New Zealand dollar had supported travel, and the area was continuing to appeal as the southern hemisphere’s premier four-season destination.

Natural attractions are a major drawcard for tourists, according to Tourism NZ, nearly 75% listing landscapes and scenery as the main reason they had come. Lakes, mountains and rivers were high on their list, 62% visiting a national park.

About 3.43 million visitors arriving in the year to last September contributed $12.3 billion to the economy, up 5.3% on the previous corresponding period.

Australian travellers are again the largest overall spenders at $3.6b, followed by the US at $1.8b and China at $1.2b.

Longer-staying German and UK visitors are the highest holiday spenders per trip, but Indonesian visitors have the higher daily spend of $485, followed by the US at $350 and Taiwan at $314.

The latest Statistics NZ results show more than 262,7000 overseas visitors landed last October, up 22,500 from a year ago.

Just under half of them were from Australia with 9% from the United States.

On the flip side, local holidaymakers departing Christchurch Airport are honing in on Adelaide and beaches in Cairns, the Gold Coast and Fiji or further afield to Vietnam, Phuket, the Philippines and Bali.

