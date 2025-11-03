Spooky scouts sell scares

St Kilda Scouts (from left) Mack Love, 13, Ruby Adie-Kinraid, 12 and Jeremy Wister, 12, prepare to deliver a bunch of scares to children making their way through the horror maze they helped create. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin children were herded into a dark, scary room as a mob of spooky scouts worked to produce loud screams from anyone who dared to enter.

On Saturday, the St Kilda Scouts put on their hopefully first of many haunted maze tours at their Scout Hall in Victoria Rd.

St Kilda Scout leader Rebecca Harper said screams, spooks and frights were guaranteed.

"We had various different scare stations where we've had Scouts jumping out and scaring people — you had to try and make your way around and come out the end," she said.

They had constructed a maze filled with corners for Scouts to hide in, strung-up cobwebs and had created a home-made ghost on a pulley system to fly around the room.

"We had a very, very low-key potluck here for deaf children and I just thought, since we have the decorations, we could have just a low-key haunted house in the hall.

"Of course, when I was proposing to the group, everyone jumped on board and it was no longer going to be low key."

Scouts, volunteers and leaders had been working on the haunted maze for about a month.

The children had been particularly keen to deliver a boatload of scares.

Ms Harper had to simmer them down and remind the excited Scouts that the first group coming through were going to be quite young.

"Once their mates came through in the evening, they could up the ante."

The event was put on to fundraise for the upcoming Scouts Jamboree taking place in Hamilton this December.

There was a $2 entry fee, and goodie-bags, sausages and cakes could be bought.

Ms Harper said this haunted maze would hopefully be the first year of many years to come.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz