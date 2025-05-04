Foot traffic count vindicates later opening hours

Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown CBD retailers who persist in closing at 6pm or even 5pm now have proof why opening later should only benefit them.

In Colliers’ 21st annual CBD pedestrian count, conducted in March, there were slight declines in foot traffic at the 10am and 3pm time slots, but a noticeable increase at 8pm.

In January, Rugby Planet owner Miles Wilson and BONZ manager Frances Piacun, who both stay open in summer till 10pm, queried in Mountain Scene why so many retailers, paying premium rent for prime locations, miss out on lucrative nighttime trading — Wilson, who closes at 9pm during winter, said he does about 40% of each day’s trade between 5 and 10pm.

Local Colliers valuation and advisory director Heather Beard says their latest data now underscores the potential for businesses to capitalise on the vibrant evening atmosphere in the CBD.

She thinks the decline in the 10am and 3pm slots could be down to the growing shift of businesses and local workers to Frankton.

Meanwhile, the busiest spot in the pedestrian count for the second year running was ‘Central Camp St’, outside the O’Connells building.

The next busiest were ‘East Camp St (Just Jeans), ‘Central Mall’ (Goldfields Jewellers), ‘Central Shotover St’ (Huffer) and ‘West Rees St’ (Ugg).