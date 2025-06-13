Former Dunedin mayor Sir Clifford Skeggs dies

Sir Clifford Skeggs. File photo: ODT

Former Dunedin mayor and prominent New Zealand businessman Sir Clifford Skeggs has died. He was 94.

A family death notice said Sir Clifford died peacefully yesterday.

Sir Clifford was the founder of the Skeggs Group, whose investments over the years ranged far and wide, from seafood, tourism, wine, property and for a short stint, aviation.

He was elected to the Otago Harbour Board in 1968 and five years later was made chairman.

In 1971, he was elected as a city councillor and was eventually elected as the mayor of Dunedin for four terms between 1977 to 1989.

Originally from Bluff, he eventually left Southland and headed to Port Chalmers to begin a five-year boat-building apprenticeship with Miller and Tunnage in 1947 at age 16.

Aged 22, he employed four boat-builders with whom he had served his apprenticeship.

Investing the $240 he had saved, he started up a business converting fishing boats for crayfishing.

Sir Clifford was knighted in 1987 during his mayoralty.

He is survived by his wife Marie, Lady Skeggs, his sons and daughters-in-law Bryan and Michelle, David and Linda, and Stephanie, and his grand and great-grandchildren.

The death notice said he was much loved by his family and a treasured grandfather and great-grandfather.

At Sir Clifford’s request, a private family farewell would be held.

His third son, Graeme Skeggs, died last year.

