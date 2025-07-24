Dunedin teen arrested over 'rapist' tag on car

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin teenager who allegedly tagged another teen’s car with the word ‘‘rapist’’ was arrested after the pair were heard shouting in the street.

Police were called to Barclay St, North East Valley, at 12.20am this morning after two 19-year-olds got into a loud argument in the street.

The pair were arguing after one spray-painted the work ‘‘rapist’’ onto the other’s car.

The alleged tagger was arrested for wilful damage and threats to kill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz