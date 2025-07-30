Pacific islands on tsunami watch

Boats in Rarotonga were being moved to deeper water on the advice of local authorities in response to tsunami warnings today. Photo: RNZ

Pacific island nations are on alert for possible tsunami waves, following today's powerful earthquake off Russia.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service has upgraded its earlier tsunami advisory to a warning following the 8.8 quake which occurred 133km south-east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Issued at 7pm (local time), it said based on available information from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, hazardous tsunami waves of 30cm to 1 metre in height were possible across the Cook Islands.

This may create strong currents and surges on beaches, with sea levels higher than usual.

Authorities are asking people to remove boats and equipment from foreshore areas before 9pm today and move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours.

Citizens were urged to listen to local emergency response authorities and follow any instructions.

The first tsunami activity causing strong currents and surges may reach the Cook Islands from approximately 10pm (local time).

Samoa

Samoa's Metoreology Office said the estimated arrival time of any possible tsunami waves to Samoa would be about 9.40pm (local time).

In a tsunami advisory issued at 4.30pm, it advised the public to exercise caution around coastal areas and stay informed through official updates.

Tonga

Tonga's Meteorological Services issued a tsunami alert for the kingdom, saying the estimated time of arrival of the initial tsunami wave to its coastline was about 9.25pm (local time).

Actual arrival times may differ and the initial wave may not be the largest, it advised.

People in the tsunami threat area were advised to prepare to evacuate.

In the capital, Nuku'alofa, schools in the area near the Tonga Broadcasting Commission building were evacuated to the top floor. It is one of the evacuation centres.

Local media reports said there were queues of people waiting to get into evacuation centres.

The national emergency operation centre has been activated and remained on standby.

People at sea were advised to prepare move to deeper water.

Fiji

A tsunami watch has also been issued in Fiji for all low-lying coastal areas where strong currents are predicted.

The Mineral Resources departments seismology section urged Fijians to remain vigilant and stay informed.

An advisory said coastal areas could experience strong, unusual currents and unpredictable surges.