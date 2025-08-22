Global Insight: Fears law of the jungle could prevail

The failure of global leadership in response to the Israel-Hamas war could precipitate a ‘‘descent into the law of the jungle’’ if New Zealand and like-minded countries do not step into the gap, Prof Robert Patman warns.

The University of Otago international relations specialist says the present fork-in-the-road moment after 22 months of conflict in Gaza has big implications for New Zealand.

He is urging New Zealand, Australia and Canada to work together to shape the outcome of the war or face possibly dire global consequences.

‘‘I think it's incumbent on countries like New Zealand to be robust in upholding a rules-based international order,’’ Prof Patman says.

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army attack on a house belonging to the Al Masri family in Gaza City. Photo: Getty Images

Almost two years after the conflict began, during which more than 62,000 people have died, Israel is weighing a Hamas offer of a 60-day truce and hostage release but has also begun a military operation to take over Gaza City.

Those who might have been expected to guide events to a good resolution have not done so.

‘‘The UN Security Council has been paralysed, and the United States - the most powerful country in the world - is committed to one side of a multi-sided conflict.

‘‘So, in other words, if New Zealand wants to avoid a descent into the law of the jungle, which could be the outcome of this conflict, we need to start working together with Australia, with Canada, with other countries, particularly middle powers and other smaller countries, to shape the world in the direction we want to go.’’

Watch full interview here

In this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also speaks about the growing number of countries that have pledged, at the next United Nations General Assembly, to recognise Palestine as a state and the likely implications of this shift for Israel.

He also outlines why the growing domestic and international pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the growing calls for a two-state solution are not wins for Hamas.

‘‘Hamas - their vision is not the two-state solution - it's one Islamist state. But that vision is not shared by many Palestinians.

‘‘If you want to undermine Hamas, the best way to do so is to create a peaceful pathway for the Palestinians to achieve their national right of self-determination... and to form a state.’’

bruce.munro@odt.co.nz