Recovering Bardot tells fans not to worry

Brigitte Bardot. Photo: Getty Images

Former French movie star and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot is currently recovering and wants to reassure those concerned about her health not to worry, according to her foundation.

It followed recent media reports that Bardot, 91, was again hospitalised in Toulon, southern France, last month, following an earlier spell in hospital in October for surgery that her office described at the time as minor.

"In response to the spread of false information in recent days, Ms Brigitte Bardot would like to remind everyone that she is currently recovering, that she would appreciate it if people would respect her privacy, and invites everyone to calm down," the statement said.

"Ms Bardot wishes to reassure those who are genuinely concerned about her. She sends them this message: 'I send my love to you all.'"

Bardot became world famous in the 1950s and 60s for her free-spirited performances in movies such as And God Created Woman.

As a singer, she also released several records during that time.

She stopped acting in the 70s, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name.