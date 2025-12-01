'Journalist' charged over satanic child sex abuse material

Police allege Landon Germanotta-Mills played a leading role in the child sex abuse material ring. Photo: HANDOUT/New South Wales Police Force

Four Australians remain locked up after being charged for alleged involvement in a satanic child sex abuse material ring.

Detectives busted an apparent Sydney-based paedophile network they claimed was actively involved in possessing, distributing and facilitating child sexual abuse involving ritualistic or satanic themes.

New South Wales Police executed six search warrants across Sydney late last week, including in Waterloo where they arrested 26-year-old Landon Germanotta-Mills.

Germanotta-Mills, who police allege played a leading role in the group, was charged with numerous offences including, make available child abuse, possession of child abuse and disseminate and possess bestiality material

He faced court on Friday but did not apply for bail, and will return to court on January 29.

Germanotta-Mills describes himself as the founder and editor-in-chief of independent news site the Underground Media Network, which boasts it is committed to "exposing institutional abuse, systemic failures and the misuse of power".

"Founded by journalist Landon Germanotta-Mills, the platform is survivor-led, trauma-informed, and legally aware - built by and for those impacted by the systems we investigate," the website reads.

With the help of the riot squad, police also executed search warrants in Ultimo and Malabar.

At a unit block in Malabar, detectives arrested three men who all faced court on Friday, with none applying for bail.

Benjamin Raymond Drysdale, 46, was charged with using a carriage service to make child abuse material along with failing to comply with reporting obligations and a drug possession charge.

Mark Andrew Sendecky, 42, was charged with both possessing and accessing child abuse material.

And Stuart Woods Riches, 39, was charged with possessing bestiality material and accessing child abuse material along with failing to comply with reporting obligations and drug possession.

NSW Police's sex crimes squad lead Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty was expected to address media about the allegations on Monday.