Queensland braces for more wild storms after destruction

Emergency crews are battling heatwave conditions as they restore power to thousands of Queensland homes and businesses ahead of another round of dangerous superstorms.

Giant hail and cyclonic winds swept the state's southeast on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction that damaged homes, shut down public transport and closed schools.

More than 162,000 properties were left without power, and crews were called in from across the region to help.

About 95,000 were still experiencing outages on Tuesday morning amid warnings some areas may not have power restored for another 24 hours.

"There were more than 600 powerlines down, and Energex counted more than 880,000 lightning strikes during the storms," a spokesman said.

"The restoration of power is likely to continue late into Wednesday in some areas, due to the extent of the damage and difficult access."

At least two homes lost their roof in the wild weather, with more than 2200 urgent calls to emergency services during the storm's peak.

"It was another very active thunderstorm day across Queensland, and severe thunderstorms did cause quite a bit of damage to trees and properties," the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How said.

"We did see hail of 11 to 12cm in diameter at places like Manly (in Brisbane's east)."

Thousands of commuters were impacted as trees and power lines were brought down and the rail network ground to a halt.

Disruptions continued on Tuesday, with major rail delays for peak-hour commuters and 11 schools closed for storm repair. Another 47 schools have been affected by IT issues but remain operational.

Repair work resumed on Tuesday in high humidity with more storms on the way.

Large parts of Queensland are sweltering in heatwave conditions, with temperatures set to soar across much of the state in the week ahead.

Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay are set to endure "very unstable conditions" on Tuesday amid four consecutive days of severe thunderstorms forecast for the state's southeast.

"It's not unusual for this time of year, but they can still catch people out, cause significant impacts and cause a lot of damage," Mr How said of the run of storms.

"We are expecting thunderstorms across large parts of eastern Australia again today, all the way from Tasmania and parts of Victoria and South Australia.

"But the focus will really be across NSW and Queensland."