Former pilot has murder conviction overturned

Former Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn was accused of killing an elderly couple in the Victorian bush. Photo: Facebook

A top prosecutor is yet to decide whether Greg Lynn will be charged with killing a second missing camper when he faces retrial after a successful appeal.

Three Victorian Court of Appeal judges on Thursday found Lynn, 59, had faced a "substantial miscarriage of justice" and ordered his murder conviction over the death of Carol Clay, 73, be set aside.

They found the former commercial pilot's lawyers had proven a number of irregularities in Lynn's 2024 jury trial over the deaths of missing campers Ms Clay and her secret lover Russell Hill, 74.

The jury acquitted Lynn of Mr Hill's murder following a split verdict and prosecutors were asked during the appeal whether they will bring a manslaughter charge against him over his death.

"I take it that on any retrial, the prosecution would not try to prefer a charge of manslaughter in relation to Mr Hill by filing an indictment containing a charge of manslaughter?" appeal judge Phillip Priest said.

"It simply hadn't occurred to me as a possibility," prosecutor Kathryn Hamill told the court.

She asked to speak with the Director of Public Prosecutions Brendan Kissane and pass on a note to the court.

In written reasons, the three appeal judges said the director had responded to the court.

"...That these issues cannot be known in advance, noting that whether manslaughter is left will be a matter for the trial judge and the parties at the time," the judges said.

A prosecution spokeswoman told AAP it did not wish to comment and Mr Kissane declined to speak as he left court on Thursday.

Russell Hill and Carol Clay. Photo: Victoria Police/supplied

Ms Clay and Mr Hill disappeared from a remote campsite in Victoria's High Country, where Lynn was also camping, in March 2020.

Lynn was initially charged with two murders and took it to trial, admitting he burned their bodies but said the deaths were accidental.

He told the jury he struggled over his shotgun with Mr Hill when it accidentally discharged and shot Ms Clay in the head, and Mr Hill died after a struggle with Lynn over a knife.

The prosecution argued Lynn's motive for Ms Clay's killing was because he wanted to cover up Mr Hill's death, whom they said died first.

The jury delivered its split verdict in June 2024, convicting him of Ms Clay's murder.

Lynn appealed the conviction with his lawyers submitting it was an unsafe verdict as prosecutors put forward an "unfair" case, a claim the legal team denied.

Court president Justice Karin Emerton delivered Lynn's appeal win at a brief hearing on Thursday, saying there were "a number of serious irregularities" at trial, which gave rise to "a substantial miscarriage of justice".

"Mr Lynn's conviction for the murder of Carol Clay will be set aside and a new trial will be ordered."

In written reasons published after the hearing, the judges said the prosecution's conduct had "so compromised the fairness of the trial that there was a substantial miscarriage of justice".

Prosecutors had breached the rules of fairness in their closing address to the jury by challenging the credibility of Lynn's evidence without ever putting it to him when he was a witness.

This meant Lynn was not given an opportunity to respond to alleged post-offence conduct including burning the bodies and destroying the campsite and his version of events about the two deaths.

They further accused prosecutors of having "unfairly attacked" the reliability and credibility of its own firearms expert without giving him a chance to respond.

Ms Clay's daughter Emma Davies and Mr Hill's daughters Deborah and Colleen appeared emotional as the decision was handed down.

Lynn, who had waved to his son Geordie when he entered the dock, grinned as he was remanded in custody and will face the Supreme Court for a directions hearing on January 28.

Lynn's lawyers could apply for him to be released on bail before a fresh trial.