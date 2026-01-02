'Absolutely horrendous' start to year on Australian beaches

Three people have drowned and two people are missing and feared dead, as rescue crews resume water searches and multiple beaches remain locked down.

Two women died in New South Wales off the coast and an Irish national drowned at a popular Queensland tourist beach.

Surf Lifesaving NSW CEO Steve Pearce described the death toll so far for 2026 as "absolutely horrendous".

"Three confirmed drownings, and potentially another two with those searches continuing for two gentlemen ... means we potentially have lost five people within 24 hours," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Friday.

The tragic start to 2026 began on eastern Sydney beaches when emergency services were called to Maroubra at 4am on Thursday.

Witnesses told police a 25-year-old woman, believed to be a Chinese national, had been hit by a wave that knocked her into a tidal rock pool before further waves swept her into the Pacific Ocean.

She was found at 5am and could not be resuscitated.

At nearby Coogee Beach, surf lifesavers on jet skis were searching for a missing swimmer after emergency services were alerted just after 6am on Thursday.

Television news footage showed a fully clothed police officer entering the water to try to save the man, 25, but he slipped away. Two other people were rescued.

The search for the missing swimmer is continuing with jet skis and several marine police watercraft deployed, but there are grave fears for the man's survival.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman, 45, was pulled from the water off Dunbogan Beach, at Dunbogan on the NSW mid north coast, but could not be revived.

Further north in Queensland's Whitsundays, a 35-year-old Irishman was found dead in the water on New Year's Eve at Whitehaven Beach.

The incidents follow the death of a man in Sydney on New Year's Eve after a dinghy capsized at Palm Beach.

Two men and a 14-year-old boy were in the vessel when it overturned in rough conditions around Barrenjoey Headland about 11.35am.

A man was pulled from the water by surf lifesavers and treated by paramedics, but he died at the scene, and the second man was winched to safety by helicopter.

A large-scale search for the teenager is ongoing but has been scaled back.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said swimmers should not be cavalier about the "extremely dangerous" conditions across the state's coastline.

"I'm urging everyone to please make safe decisions, look out for each other and respect the conditions," he said.

Since Christmas Day, NSW surf lifesavers have performed more than 85 rescues.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for most of the state's beaches and Mr Pearce is pleading with people not to jump in the water.

"If you enter, you're effectively putting your own life at risk today," he warned.

Over the New Year period, the risk of drowning is three times greater than at any other time of the year.