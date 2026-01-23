One found dead, another critical in Clutha 'incident'

One person has been found dead, and another is in critical condition, after a serious incident near Milton this evening, police say.

Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale said police were called to an address on Adams Flat Rd, Crichton at about 6.10pm.

A scene guard is in place at the address while a scene examination is carried out.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Det Sgt Smale said updates would be provided when they were available.