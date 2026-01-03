Obituary: Sam Lovell, Aboriginal leader

Nyikina elder Sam Lovell was regarded as the founder of Aboriginal tourism.

The West Australian businessman was born on a station in the north of WA, only to be taken from his family aged just 4, as part of the stolen generation.

Lovell became a stockman before having to stop riding in 1962 due to injury.

He continued to work on cattle stations before founding Kimberley Safari Tours with his wife Rosita in 1981.

Regarded as one of the first Aboriginal tourism businesses, his pioneering work, resulted in Lovell being awarded the Member of the Order of Australia medal.

His life was the subject of an exhibition at the State Library of West Australia which used an extensive collection of photographs taken by Lovell throughout his life.

He was also the subject of award-winning documentary The Tale of Mr Kimberley.

Sam Lovell died on November 15 aged 91. — Agencies/Allied Media