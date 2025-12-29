'You owe us': Families of Bondi victims write to PM

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has resisted calls for a national royal commission in the wake of the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Photo: Reuters

The Jewish families of the Bondi Beach terror attack victims are demanding the Prime Minister set up a national royal commission, saying he owes Australians "the truth".

In an open letter, the 17 families called on Anthony Albanese to immediately implement an inquiry into the rise of anti-Semitism in Australia and examine the failures of law enforcement, intelligence and policy in the lead up to the massacre.

Fifteen people were killed and many more injured when two Islamic State-inspired gunmen allegedly fired on unsuspecting people celebrating Hanukkah on December 14.

"We need to know why clear warning signs were ignored, how anti-Semitic hatred and Islamic extremism were allowed to dangerously grow unchecked, and what changes must be made to protect all Australians going forward," the letter said, according to media reports.

Mr Albanese has resisted calls for a national royal commission in the wake of the mass shooting in Sydney and is instead backing an inquiry by the state of New South Wales prioritising a faster but more limited review of intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The Jewish community had endured more than two-and-a-half years of anti-Semitic attacks in Australia, the families said, and the federal government's response so far was not nearly enough.

"Our children feel unsafe at school and university. Our homes, workplaces, sporting fields, and public spaces no longer feel secure."

The families pointed to previous royal commissions into banks and aged care, asking why Mr Albanese couldn't support an inquiry into the deadliest terrorist attack on Australian soil.

"You owe us answers. You owe us accountability. And you owe Australians the truth," they said.

The families said the threat of anti-Semitism had escalated into a national crisis, which required strong action and leadership.

"You cannot bring back our loved ones. But with a well-led Commonwealth Royal Commission and strong action, you may be able to save many more," the families said.

Opposition frontbencher James McGrath said it was not just the coalition that was demanding a royal commission.

"We want answers to how the cancer of anti-Semitism has been allowed to grow and how it ended up in Bondi massacre," he told Nine's Today Show on Monday.

The plea came after NSW Premier Chris Minns vowed "not to take anything off the table" as he eyes drastic security changes to "rebuild Jewish life" after the attack.

The state government is actively looking at using the Community Security Group, which is operated by volunteers to guard synagogues and Jewish events, for added community safety.

The organisation had been in contact with NSW Police weeks before the Bondi attack over heightened risks to Hanukkah celebrations, the premier confirmed.

"We need to have a longer, deeper look at arming CSG," Mr Minns said yesterday.

"We can't have a situation where we build higher and higher walls and the Jewish community are stuck at home or within their synagogues."

NSW is also preparing to bring in the new year with a more visible security presence, including police officers bearing long-arm firearms.

In the wake of the terrorist attack, the NSW government has introduced a slate of new measures, including a crackdown on hate speech and tighter firearm restrictions.

A ban on certain forms of protests after declared terrorist incidents has been introduced, restricting public assemblies in parts of Sydney for 14 days.