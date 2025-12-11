Terror at 4500 metres as skydiver snared by own chute

An Australian skydiving company has committed to improved safety measures after a terrifying incident which left a man dangling from the tail of a light aircraft 4500 metres in the air.

In a heart-in-mouth video released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the parachutist was seen preparing to exit a Cessna Caravan over Tully, in far north Queensland, on September 20.

He was part of a 16-way formation jump with 17 other members of the Far North Freefall Skydive Club, including a camera operator who was to film the jump.

But as the man clung to the side of the aircraft's roller door, the handle of his reserve parachute caught on the wing flap, causing it to deploy prematurely.

The man was instantly dragged backwards, with his legs striking the tail's left horizontal stabiliser, damaging it. He was then suspended as the parachute wrapped around the stabiliser.

Thirteen skydivers then quickly exited the aircraft, with two left watching as the snared parachutist frantically cut himself free with a hook knife.

He was able to land safely after his main parachute deployed, despite it being entangled in the remaining lines and remnants of the torn canopy of the reserve chute. He suffered injuries to his legs.

The pilot of the Cessna was left fighting for control of the damaged aircraft, with part of the reserve parachute still wrapped around the tail.

The plane's roller door had been left clipped open by the final parachutist to exit, giving the pilot - who was also wearing an emergency chute - the option of bailing out if necessary.

He issued a mayday call to Brisbane Air Traffic Control, but was able to regain sufficient control to return to Tully, landing safely.

The ATSB investigation found the pilot and aircraft operator had not ensured the aircraft was loaded within its correct weight and balance calculations, but this did not contribute to the accident.

"Fatal parachuting accidents have occurred in the past due to aircraft being loaded outside centre of gravity limits," ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

While not a regulatory requirement, the parachutist's hook knife had been lifesaving in the emergency, he said.

The Far North Freefall Skydive Club has mandated all parachutists take hook knives in future.

Mr Mitchell also issued a stark warning about the dangers of pilots conducting parachute operations at high altitude.

He said hypoxia, caused by lack of oxygen, was an insidious and potentially deadly hazard that could impair performance and judgment that was critical for safety.

"Pilots conducting parachute operations are required to use supplemental oxygen at or above 14,000 ft (4250 metres) and should also do so during holding or delays above 10,000 ft (3048 metres)," he said.

The skydive club has since distributed a circular to its pilots reminding them of this requirement.

It is also preparing a training slideshow, incorporating footage from the incident for educational purposes.