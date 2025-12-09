Life sentence for Qld beach killer who spent years in hiding

Toyah Cordingley's body was found by her father half-buried in sand dunes. Photo: Supplied / Queensland Police

A former nurse must serve a 25-year non-parole period for fatally stabbing Toyah Cordingley, seven years after her body was discovered on an isolated beach.

Rajwinder Singh, 41, was on Tuesday given a life sentence a day after being found guilty of murder in Cairns' Supreme Court following a four-week retrial.

Singh, 41, repeatedly stabbed Ms Cordingley and slashed her throat at a far-north Queensland beach in October 2018 before fleeing to India, spending years in hiding.

Ms Cordingley, 24, was discovered by her father half-buried in sand dunes at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, a day after she failed to return from walking her dog.

A jury reached a guilty verdict on Monday after about seven hours of deliberating.

Singh's first trial ended in a hung jury eight months ago.

Ms Cordingley had taken her dog to Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018.

Her family raised the alarm when she didn't return before her father made the grisly discovery the next morning about 80m from her car.

Police claimed Ms Cordingley had died after "a personal and intimate attack".

Soon after the body was found, Singh, a nurse from Innisfail about an hour's drive south of Cairns, departed Australia.

He boarded a flight to India, the country of his birth, leaving behind his wife and three children.

A record $1 million reward was offered by Queensland Police in late-2022 for information leading to the location and arrest of runaway suspect Singh.

Weeks later, Singh was arrested in New Delhi and he was extradited to Australia and charged with murder in March 2023.

Queensland Police later confirmed the $1 million reward had been paid to a number of people.

"This event turned our world upside down for years, and we all know a special part of our fun, tight-knit family is now gone forever," Ms Cordingley's mother Vanessa Gardiner told reporters outside court.

"We are different people now because of this tragedy.

"Some days it is still hard to believe she is no longer here physically with us and the horrendous way she was taken from us."

Ms Gardiner said her family would "never forget" Ms Cordingley - or forgive Singh.

"We will always wonder what could have been if her life was not cut so short," she said.

"As far as the person who committed this murder and inflicted a horrible death on our daughter, you will never be forgiven by us."

Rajwinder Singh after his arrest in Delhi on November 25, 2022. Photo: Supplied / Delhi Police

Online tributes poured in for the "gentle, humble and loving" Ms Cordingley, an organic food store worker who also volunteered at an animal shelter.

About 350 people packed a small chapel in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for her funeral.

In March 2021 the federal government approved an extradition warrant for Singh that was issued by police over their suspicion he'd fatally stabbed Ms Cordingley.

By November 3, 2022 the Queensland government announced the largest reward in the state's history for Singh's location and arrest - a $1 million payout.

Weeks after the reward was announced, Singh was arrested in New Delhi.

He was extradited to Australia and charged with murder in March 2023.

Singh had earlier waived his right to challenge the extradition order, telling AAP in New Delhi: "I want to go back. It is the (Indian) judicial system that has been holding things up."

"I did not kill the woman," he said, adding he wanted to "reveal all the details" to an Australian court.

The world was a poorer place without Toyah, her father Troy Cordingley said.

"Today's verdict has delivered a form of justice, but for us, it can never be true justice," he said.

"Toyah will always be alive in our hearts"