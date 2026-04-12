Three charged after Sydney cops foil alleged 'kill car' plot

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Police say they have stopped an alleged 'kill-car' plot in Sydney after a string of suspected gang-related activities including multiple drive-by shootings.

Three men have been charged after allegedly leading NSW Police on a pursuit overnight through Sydney's west, during which jerry cans were thrown from the car on to the M4 highway.

The vehicle - allegedly a stolen Audi - was rammed by officers and came to a stop before the three men inside fled.

Following a police chase on foot, a 28-year-old and two 24-year-old men were taken to Auburn police station.

During a search of the car, police say they found a semi-automatic rifle, a pistol and cloned number plates which they seized for further forensic examination.

All three men were charged with multiple offences and refused bail to appear in court on Sunday.

Police believe the Audi is linked to multiple shootings and firebombing incidents across south west Sydney over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating two drive-by shootings in Sydney's west in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 2.45am police were called to a home in Punchbowl and found several shots had been fired into the front of the house by unknown people in a car.

Shortly after at 3am officers were called to a home in Greenacre following reports of another drive-by shooting.

No one was injured in either incident, which police believe are linked.