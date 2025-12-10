Australian influencer died from severe blood loss after home birth

Photo: Instagram

A coroner has begun investigating the death of a wellness influencer who was rushed to hospital after giving birth to her son at home.

A wellness influencer died from severe blood loss after having a free birth at home, a court has been told.

Stacey Warnecke, 30, was with her husband Nathan and unregulated doula Emily Lal when she delivered her son at her Melbourne home on September 29.

The little boy was healthy but Ms Warnecke's condition rapidly declined and an ambulance was called about 4.30am, the Victorian Coroners Court was told on Wednesday.

Paramedics arrived to find Ms Warnecke looking yellow and struggling to breathe as she sat on the floor near the birthing pool, counsel assisting Rachel Ellyard said.

She was rushed to Frankston Hospital but could not be saved.

It's suspected she died from complications following a postpartum haemorrhage, Ms Ellyard said.

The hospital's supply of her blood type was completely exhausted during doctors' attempts to save her, the court was told.

Ms Warnecke's death was reported to police and her husband Nathan provided a statement to detectives but Ms Lal refused.

When officers went to examine Ms Warnecke's home the next day, they also found the house had been extensively cleaned by Ms Lal.

Ms Warnecke's interactions with Ms Lal will form part of the coroner's investigation into her death, Ms Ellyard said.

The 30-year-old's thoughts on the health care system, the decisions around her birth plan and broader attitudes following the COVID-19 pandemic will also be examined in a future inquest.

The court was told Ms Warnecke was a qualified nutritionist who promoted a healthy and "chemical-free" lifestyle on social media.

It appeared she was profoundly affected by the COVID-19 mandates and those concerns influenced her decision-making during pregnancy and birth, Ms Ellyard said.

Ms Warnecke elected not to receive any health care during her pregnancy, including declining ultra sounds and appointments with a midwife or obstetrician.

She wanted to give birth at home and contacted Ms Lal, who also promoted herself as a free birth "keeper" on social media.

Victoria's Health Complaints Commissioner announced in October it was investigating Ms Lal over allegations she was facilitating or participating in homebirths that could put mothers and babies at risk.

Ms Ellyard said the coroner would be seeking a statement from Ms Lal, as well as the paramedics, doctors and nurses who treated Ms Warnecke.

The case will return to the coroners court in March for a further directions hearing.