NZ-born truck driver jailed over serious injury school bus crash

Students in Victoria who were seriously injured when a truck crashed into the back of their school bus can finally move on now the driver has been jailed, a principal says.

Twenty-seven students from Loreto College Ballarat were on their way to the airport to travel to the United States for a NASA camp when Brett Michael Russell's truck crashed into their bus.

The passenger vehicle had slowed on the Western Freeway because of banked up traffic and the force of the truck pushed it down a steep embankment about 3.16am on September 21, 2022.

The bus rolled several times and 10 of the 32 passengers suffered serious injuries, including spinal fractures and traumatic brain injuries.

New Zealand-born Russell, 63, admitted to police he knew the brakes on the prime mover and its two trailers were faulty but said he thought he was still fine to proceed.

He pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to 12 offences, including 10 counts of negligently causing serious injury, and was on Monday jailed for 12 years and nine months.

He will be eligible for parole after eight years.

There was silence in the full courtroom as the sentence was delivered, while Russell's mouth dropped open and his eyes bulged on the video link from prison.

Loreto principal Michelle Brodrick said it had been a difficult and long process for the students, who have all now finished high school.

"I'm glad that now our families and our students can move on," she told reporters outside court.

"They've all had some really difficult and hard challenges over that time but I know now that they're doing their best for whatever comes from now on."

In sentencing Russell, Judge Michael O'Connell accepted the 63-year-old had been frank with investigators about the defective brakes and had shown profound remorse.

"I am well satisfied that virtually from the outset, you appreciated the wrongfulness of what you had done and the harm you had caused," the judge said on Monday.

But Judge O'Connell found Russell's moral culpability was very high because he should have appreciated he was endangering those around him.

"You knew you were taking a serious risk," he said.

"Even when your foot brakes failed, you persisted in running that risk as it became more acute."

The judge noted the suffering of the staff, students, bus driver and bystanders, saying the collision had clearly been a nightmare for all of those involved.

"The breadth and depth of the impact this offending has had on so many victims, their families, friends and the wider community is immense," he said.

Judge O'Connell accepted their grief and suffering could not be the main factor in sentencing, acknowledging Russell was a man with no prior criminal convictions.

He did not have drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, nor was he fatigued.

The 63-year-old was hurt in the collision and his injuries, alongside his likely deportation back to New Zealand, could make his time in custody more difficult, the judge accepted.

But Judge O'Connell said Russell's decision to drive with faulty brakes needed to be denounced and others needed to be deterred from committing similar crimes.