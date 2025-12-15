Australia eyes tougher gun laws in wake of Bondi attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits the scene of the attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

Tighter rules around gun ownership could be rapidly rolled out in Australia after a licensed firearm user and his son killed at least 15 people in a terrorist attack.

Police have revealed Sajid Akram, 50, legally owned six weapons, which he and 24-year-old son Naveed used during the Sunday night attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would on Monday afternoon put forward a plan to put a stricter limit on the number of guns people could own and introduce periodic licence reviews.

"People's circumstances can change, people can be radicalised over a period of time, licences should not be in perpetuity," he told reporters.

The proposal will be put to state and territory leaders at an emergency national cabinet meeting.

New South Wales Police have defended their response to the terrorist attack as they investigate the gunmen's motives, including whether they were driven by Islamic State sympathies.

The pair sprayed bullets into a crowd at the Chanukah by the Sea event at Archer Park from about 6.47pm on Sunday, leaving 15 people dead, including a child, and dozens injured.

Sajid Akram died after being shot by police, taking the death toll to 16.

He held a gun licence for a decade for the purported purpose of recreational hunting, with the right to own the long-arm weapons used in the attack, NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

"He was a member of a gun club and was entitled ... to have a firearms licence issued," he said, adding Akram would have been closely scrutinised by the firearms registry.

Premier Chris Minns said a review of the state's gun laws was already under way and he would recall parliament to make changes.

"If you're not a farmer, if you're not involved in agriculture, why do you need these massive weapons that put the public in danger and make life dangerous and difficult for NSW Police?," he said.

The changes could include an audit of all gun licence holders as police had long flagged the current system as unfit.

The commissioner also defended the police response to the shooting, despite witnesses describing waiting for up to 10 minutes for help to arrive.

Officers were tasked to be at the event, part of the force's collaboration with Jewish security groups, Mr Lanyon said.

"There were police at the scene at the time, police responded promptly," he told reporters.

"We have seen very clearly on footage the bravery of officers and members of the public, who took very prompt action to resolve this matter."

Operation Shelter had immediately mobilised to protect and comfort to the Jewish community, with more than 300 police on Sydney streets on Monday.

They would be highly visible at places of worship and gatherings, Mr Lanyon said.

"Police understand the fear that is currently within that community," he said.

Other states were also ramping-up efforts to protect Jewish communities, including for planned Hanukkah celebrations and other major events.