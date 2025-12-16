Bondi victims mourned as gun law changes expected

People pay respects at Bondi Pavilion to the victims the mass shooting. Photo: Reuters

Iconic landmarks across Australia were lit up overnight as the country mourns those who died in a horror terror attack as gun reforms loom.

Sydneysiders are still gathering to pay their respects, with a sea of flowers at the site of the massacre.

The Opera House was lit up with candles on a Menorah on Monday night, marking the second day of Hanukkah.

Premier Chris Minns said lighting the Opera House was a "simple but powerful gesture".

"Tonight, those candles are a symbol of resilience and a reminder that even in darkness, we choose to stand with one another," he said.

He vowed to recall the NSW parliament as soon as possible to tackle gun laws, including the perpetual nature of gun licences and access to the type of firearms allowed.

The premier on Monday met Ahmed Al Ahmed, the hero shop owner who disarmed one of the Bondi gunmen, at his bedside, praising his 'incredible bravery'.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visits Ahmed al Ahmed, who jumped on one of the gunmen and wrestled control of his gun. Photo: @ChrisMinnsMP via X/via REUTERS

The 43-year-old is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for injuries he sustained after ripping a gun out of the hands of one of the attackers.

Video of his heroic act has gone viral across the world.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has raised more than $1.5 million for Mr Al Ahmed since Monday.

"No one expects to be a hero, but when the moment came, he was," organiser Zachery Dereniowski said.

"This has been created to show our gratitude and support for someone who demonstrated incredible courage when it mattered most."

Landmarks across the country were also lit up in blue and white, as Hanukkah events and vigils were held in unison Monday night as thousands of mourners laid flowers and left messages to remember the 15 people killed in the massacre at a Jewish festival.

A menorah is projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails after a shooting during a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photo: Reuters

In an emotional ceremony at Bondi Beach, Rabbi Yossi Shuchat lit the candles of a five-foot-high menorah, telling those gathered: "Lightness will always persevere, darkness cannot continue where there is light."

The Pillars of Light Festival also went ahead at Melbourne's Federation Square where attendees gathered to sing, pray and watch Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann light the menorah.

"We gather not in fear, but in strength," Rabbi Kaltmann told the crowd.

"We will light up our hearts and shine away this darkness by lighting the menorah."

In Sydney's east, hundreds of people attended a prayer vigil at the Chabad Bondi synagogue, the place of worship for many of those caught up in Sunday's attack.

The gunmen - Naveed Akram, 24, and his father Sajid Akram, 50 - acted alone and did not appear to have been part of a terror cell but were driven by radical Islamic ideology, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Sajid, a licensed owner of six firearms who arrived in Australia on a student visa in 1998, died at the scene following a short shootout with police.

Australian-born Naveed remains in a coma in hospital after also being shot and is expected to face charges.

Police officers stand guard outside the house of the suspects of the Bondi mass shooting. Photo: Reuters

Neither of the men were on ASIO's radar immediately prior to the shooting, Mr Albanese told the ABC's 7.30 program after being briefed by the spy agency's director-general.

The younger Akram was investigated by ASIO for six months in 2019 because of his connections with two people who both subsequently went to jail but there was "no evidence" he had been radicalised.

The 15 people killed in the shooting range in age from 10 to 87.

There are 26 injured patients receiving care in Sydney hospitals, 12 of whom are critically injured.

Constable Scott Dyson and another unnamed NSW Police officer are among the injured and are both in a serious but stable condition.

Their families have expressed "heartfelt gratitude" to the first responders and hospital workers whose actions saved lives.